Ben Dunno, Warri

The Principal/Chief Executive of Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Uvwie Council area, Delta state, Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula, has expressed the need for the country and other African countries not to rush into global transition of cleaner friendly sources of energy, insisting that the continent still has alot of potential to harness from fossil fuels in the next 50 years.

Dr. Adimula who gave the advice while addressing newsmen on some of the remarkable achievements made by the institution in the last 50 years of its existence at the weekend, urged the African leaders to rather evolve an efficient local content mechanism that would guaranty maximum harnessing of the vast oil and gas deposits in the continent.

He noted that the institution had commenced researches that would evolve new innovations in the technologies to enhance oil and gas exploitations for the purpose on making the sector more viable in meeting up with the global demands and urged other institutions to embark on the same for the benefits of the continent in general and the country in particular.

According to him; “As the world grapples with energy transition from the exploitation and utilisation of fossil fuels to cleaner and more environmentally friendly sources of energy, the petroleum Training Institute has taken a bold stride in kick starting research and development effort that take cognisance of the peculiarity of the African situation”.

“With the estimated 125 Billion barrels of crude reserves and over 600tcf of gas reserves in Africa, it is our considered opinion that Africa should not hasten to abandon fossil fuel but should strive to deepen research and development of local technologies that enables the exploitation and beneficiaries of our oil and gas endowment in a more environmentally friendly manner as the reality of global demand for fossil fuels is expected to linger for the next 50 years”.

“Today, we are confronted with the grim reality that only a few Africa countries have been able to master certain aspect of oil production technology but none can research, design and fabricate key machinery for the industry”.

“Thus the Institute intends to focus research in the key area in order to develop local content capacity in the oil technology to enable our country to achieve some independence in the design and production of technology for the oil industry”.

“This endeavour is all the more critical since the foreign expertise we solely rely on for our oil and gas potential have to developed a sudden apathy for the exploitation of the hydrocarbon in the wake of the allurement of the energy transmission”.

“This serve as a wake up call for our indigenous institutes to engage in research in order to develop local production technology in the oil and gas industry to address Africa’s perennial challenges of poverty and energy shortages”, he stated.