By Steve Agbota

The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) yesterday, said it arrested 23 suspected smugglers at various points in connection with smuggling activities, even as it intercepted 68,225 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) equivalent to more than two tankers and other contraband items worth a total duty paid value of N767. 633 million in March.

Other seizures include 6,747 bags of foreign parboiled rice at 50kg each equivalent to 11 trailers load; 2,150 cartons of frozen poultry products; 526 bales of second-hand clothing; 447 parcels (2,056kg) of Cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) and 927 pieces of used pneumatic tyres among others.

Acting Controller of the unit, DC Hussein Kehinde Ejibunu, who disclosed this during a press briefing where he displayed the seizures and suspects to newsmen, said the command also collected N89. 347 million as revenue within the period.

While frowning at smugglers’ recalcitrant behaviour to always engage in illegalities, the Controller said operatives of the unit would always be unrelenting in its 24 hour patrols to intercept any means of conveyance of smuggled items, seize them and arrest suspects involved in the act.

He added that the fight against smuggling would always be reinvigorated to sustain the tempo of economic protection and prevention of dangerous goods from entering the country through any entry point in the South West.

However, he condemned the gruesome killing of Inspector of Customs A. Onwegbuzie, by suspected smugglers in Ogun State in the line of duty, assuring that the long arms of the law would catch up with the murderers who dumped the murdered officer’s body in a pit.