From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Operations, Zone C unit of the Nigeria customs, in its renewed effort to rid the country of contraband and illegal commodities, has intercepted 5,200 live ammunition and cartridges from smugglers within the south east and south south zone.

Comptroller Yusuf Lawal, heading the unit, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the achievements of the unit from January to March,2021.

Besides the seizure of arms, Lawal also listed other items intercepted to include: 2,976 bags of 50kg each of foreign parboiled rice, 1,024 cartons of Colcaps medicament without NAFDAC certification, 290 cartons of Foreign Eva Soap, 204 Cartons of Foreign Tomatoes Paste and 130 Jumbo bales of used clothing.

Others are six exotic vehicles; one Toyota land cruiser bullet proof 2019 model without End User Certificate from NSA, one Toyota Hilux 2020 model and one Toyota Corolla 2018 model, among others.

He summed the total Duty Paid Value(DPV) for the three months seizures from the unit as N1,280,885,011.00.