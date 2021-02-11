From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Federal Operating Unit (FOU) Zone C of the Nigeria Customs Service has announced a seizure of contraband goods with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N869,550,345.00 between 1st- 31st January 2021.

Briefing newsmen yesterday, Comptroller, Yusuf Lawal ,disclosed that the feat was achieved through the renewed vigor and determination to combat smuggling within his jurisdiction.

Yusuf said, “the Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘C’ has intercepted various contrabands with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of Eight Hundred and Sixty Nine Million, Five Hundred and Fifty Thousand, Three Hundred and forty Five Naira (N869,550,345.00) only between 1st- 31st January 2021.

According to the Comptroller, the seized items include 1,024 cartons of unregistered pharmaceutical products, 1,046 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, 290 cartons of imported Eva Soap, 62 jumbo bales of secondhand clothing, and one Toyota Corolla 2018 model.