Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) has appointed five members of the Aareonakakanfo Strategic Planning Committee as its new ambassadors.

The appointments were made at the grand finale of this year Olokun Festival held recently in Badagry. The new ambassadors include Comrade Ibrahim Lawal, Dr. Philips Abiodun, Mr. Gbenga Onasanya, Mr. Akeem Babs and Chief Mrs. Kemi Oni.

Chief promoter of the foundation and Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams said the five ambassadors have played significant roles in fulfilling the dreams of the foundation. The appointment, he said, was a new call to service for them as members of the Aareonakakanfo Strategic Planning Committee. Iba Adams said the OFF will continue to appreciate efforts of worthy individuals that had contributed immensely to the progress of the foundation.

“I am using this opportunity to urge our new ambassadors to use their respective positions in the public sector to drive the vision of the foundation.”

While expressing his appreciation, one of the ambassadors, Comrade Ibrahim Lawal said he was highly honoured and humbled by the singular honour. He pledged to use his new position to fulfil the lofty dreams of the foundation.

“OFF has been doing great with the Olokun Festival, and I am happy to be part of history. It was a dream come through and I will work within my capacity as chairman of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Union Of Textile Garments Tailoring Workers Of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) Kampala Sector, to project the ideals of Olokun Festival Foundation,” he said.

