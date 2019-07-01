John Adams Minna

A philanthropist and Vice Chairman, Sani Bello Foundation, Alhaji Usman Sani Bello has thrown his weight behind President Mohammedu Buhari recent pronouncement to ban the Almajiri system in the country,.

This was even as the Foundation commenced a free treatment for over 100 Almajiris in Kontagora, Niger State.

Usman said the Almajiri phenomenon, especially in Northern part of the country was a “time bomb waiting to explode”

He therefore urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government plans to eradicate what he described as “modern slavery” from the society.

He lamented that the issue of Almajiri in the North was allowed to linger for too long and it was time to put a stop to it for the good of the society.

Bello said strongly believed that most of the crisis in the north today could be traced to the practice of Almajiri system.

“It is hard not to link the issue of Almajiri with the crisis we have in the Northern Nigeria today. It is actually a ticking bomb and this is the right time we should correct this problem that is upon us’’he said.