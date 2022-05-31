By Ifeoma Udeogu

As part of the activities to celebrate the 2022 Children’s Day, the See-Joy Foundation International recently bestowed awards on 28 public school kids.

The foundation also honoured the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, eight others and two outstanding teachers also from public schools.

The awards were conferred on the school Kids, first, lady, teachers and eight others at the 2nd Edition of See- Joy Nigerian Children Awards held in Lagos.

In his address, the founder of See-Joy Foundation International, Pastor Prosper Kanayo, said every child is unique in form, gifting, talent, ability and destiny.

Kanayo said this year’s celebration would ignite the need to inculcate in the children the values that would distinguish them for their diverse potential and maximize their uniqueness.

He added: “This no doubt, is call to pay close attention to each child and not compare them with another. We must be willing as a parent, guardians and elders to groom and help them fulfill their God-given abilities. We believe that they are not just the leaders of tomorrow but the brightness of today.”

Kanayo disclosed that the foundation remained committed to spreading literacy and contributing its quota to attaining the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He said the 28 school children received the awards in different areas such for courage, creativity and innovation, potential and excellence.

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Sanwo-Olu and eight other were honoured with Children Champion Awards while two mathematics teachers in public school got Teachers Excellence Awards.

The guest speaker, Prof. Ogechi Adeola of Lagos Business School, tasked the pupils to put extra effort in achieving their goal. She reminded them that the road to success is filled with thorn and roadblocks.

Prof. Adeola informed the kids that many young people have found Gold and achieved success in different fields and urged them to think about their expectations for tomorrow.

Representative of First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Ameen Samba, identified with the objectives of the foundation and acknowledged their contributions in the area of promoting education, health and support for widows.

She commended the foundation for working with stakeholders to raise the bar in its effort to improve the literacy level. Mrs. Sanwo-Olu appreciated the NGO for conferring the children champion award on her and assured them of her continued support.

Member, Lagos State University Basic Education Board (SUBTEB), Sherifat Adedoyin, said the education of children is the responsibility of every stakeholder. She lauded the See-Joy Foundation for identifying with the children on their special day.

Adedoyin described the children as the future of tomorrow and urged parents to invest in the education of their wards and explained that the awards to the 28 kinds would stimulate others to work harder.

