Merit Ibe

Adorable Foundation International (AFI) is fighting drug abuse, and the foundation wants all stakeholders, including corporate bodies and government at all levels, to join in the campaign.

Members of the foundation renewed their commitment recently at a thanksgiving in Lagos, tagged “Begin with God.” They sang praise songs, danced and committed the journey of 2020 into God’s hands. The ceremony witnessed the presence of friends of the foundation, well-wishers, youths, women groups, Ohanaeze chieftains, zonal directors, coordinators and members, among others.

At the event, the initiator and founder of the foundation, Princess Ada Okeke Amam, explained that the non-governmental organisation (NGO) was established for charity and to help government to empower the vulnerable people like widows, as well as the sick and destitute and help rid drug addicts of their lifestyle.

She noted that the foundation, which started as Adorable Social Club of Nigeria (ASCON), has since metamorphosed to Adorable Foundation International (AFI).

The club, she said, has been going around doing a lot of charity work in Lagos State and its environs. “We have also intervened in cases of women, especially widows, being victimised by the society,” she said.

“As a social club, we did so much that, at a time, we felt what we were doing was more than social, that we needed to be a foundation to carry on the work. We had to register as a foundation in 2015. The wife of former governor of Lagos State, Zainab Marwa, Nkechi, Chris Onyekwulije (both board of trustees members) and I, registered the foundation. It was after then that Mrs. Marwa suggested that we delve into a very pressing issue that was affecting most families. And that was drug abuse. We bought into the suggestion and moved in to the war against drugs abuse immediately,” Amam said.

She said the foundation has been able to visit schools, and markets in Lagos, including

Kings and Queens’ colleges.

“We have been on schools campaigns, where schools had debate and talk shows on effects of drug abuse. About 18 schools turned up for the event at the National Theatre. The children spoke at length on the topic. United Nations representatives, Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), and Nigeria Police were on ground during the programme,” she said.

She pleaded with good spirited individuals and groups to join government in the fight against drug abuse, noting that her foundation launched the drug campaign to assist government in reducing the scourge.

She emphasised that awareness was important so as to identify, rehabilitate and re-integrate victims.

She recalled the case of a woman who called from the United States whose son, a graduate, was involved in drugs.

“We made efforts with the NDLEA officer in the foundation, and took him to a rehabilitation centre in Lagos, where he is being rehabilitated. In the course of treatment, the boy revealed that depression and bad friends led him into drug abuse,” she said. “So many brilliant youths have been ruined due to intake of hard substances.”

Amam noted that the foundation, in collaboration with the United Nations, Ministry of Health, Nigerian Police, NDLEA and the Ministry of Youth and Social Development has created awareness about drug abuse and its capacity to cause damage to this and future generations. She expressed joy that the message was being received in all parts of Lagos.

On June 26, which is World Drug Day, the association usually holds road shows throughout Lagos. She said the exercise has yielded overwhelming success, adding that so many youths have dropped their bad habits after series of counselling. This year’s World Drug Day, with the theme, Let’s Talk More, will feature a one million march against drug abuse.

She however regretted that the NGO had no sponsors and pleaded with government to fund NGOs fighting drug abuse.

The event featured a lecture on entrepreneurship by Dr. Afoma Nwolise as well as presentations by youths. Also at the event, the foundation inducted its patrons, including President General of Igbo speaking community, Chief Sunday Udeh and Treasurer, Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos, Chief Damian Okoye. Awards were also given to outstanding members.

This was even as newly elected youth ambassadors, committees and 2020 team were inaugurated and sworn in.

Arit Abang, President of ASCON, called on individuals and corporate bodies to join in the fight against drugs and social vices. She also solicited financial help from government, saying most of the women in the group were petty traders who needed help.

Patron of the foundation, Chief Chris Ekwilo, who spoke on behalf other patrons, commended the media house and the foundation for touching lives and restoring hope.

He prayed for sustenance and preservation, while describing Mrs Amam as a good ambassador of the Igbo.

Rev. Tochukwu Ukpaka, the spiritual director, said the foundation was out to better the society. He informed that AFI, which comprises 16 other groups, come together yearly to pray, and get commissioned and empowered to work.

He noted that the biggest challenge facing the foundation was finance, noting that if well funded, the foundation would be able to acquire land, build its rehab centre and meet other demands.

He praised Triumph Medical Centre for giving free medical assistance to the foundation’s widows during its yearly get-together. He also commended the founder for the good work she was doing and pleaded with good-spirited individuals to join in such charitable work to better society.