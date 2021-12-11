From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Whitefield Foundation, in collaboration with Coca Cola Foundation, yesterday, indicated its intention to train 20,000 youth and women in Kano State as part of its empowerment initiative tagged: “Equip Kano”

Speaking at the launch of the initiative in Kano, the Chief Executive Officer of Whitefield Foundation, Funmi Johnson, explained that the present phase of the initiative was aimed at training 60, 000 Nigerians in all, one third of which was reserved for Kano in view of its strategic position in the region.

She added that the initiative has already been launched in Lagos, Abuja, Benin and Owerri, adding that it was targeted at creating life skills and opportunities for Nigerians while preventing them from venturing into negative and detrimental financial endeavours.

She observed that already about 10, 600 people in the state have registered for the training online while urging those yet to register to do so before the deadline. Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe said since its establishment in 1984, Coca-Cola Foundation has invested more than $1.2 billion around the world.

She said the investments were to protect the environment, empower women and youth as well as to enhance the overall well being of people and communities around the world. She explained further: “Northern Nigeria is dear to us for many reasons. Our interest in the North extends beyond the bottom-line benefit, which is why we will continue to invest heavily in Kano State.

“Just last year, we donated medical equipment worth billions of naira to the Aminu Kano Medical Centre through the Safe Birth Initiative, which seeks to reduce child and maternal deaths in the region” she stated. In his remarks, Kano State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Kabiru Ado Lakwaya lauded the potential impact of the initiative on the state.

