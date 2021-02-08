By Christy Anyanwu

Stop Hurting People Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), recently gave new clothes and packaged rice to children in the Wasimi area of Onigbongbo, Maryland, Lagos, to mark the festive season.

The children, from toddlers to nine years, turned out en masse for the event. They were accompanied by their mothers.

The NGO, which gave facemasks to the children and their mothers in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, also ensured that everybody adhered to all the COVID-19 safety measures.

Vice-president of the foundation, Apostle Kenneth Chukwuemeka, later preached to the gathering. Chukwuemeka, who is also the pastor-in-charge, Winning Power International Ministry, admonished the children to embrace acts of kindness and sharing with their siblings. That, he said, would become a lifestyle for them growing up, to share the little they have with others.

“ I discovered that the more you give, the more you see the need to give. The is what gives me real joy, it was a fulfilling experience. I had a bit of lack growing up, and I had to tell the kids today that they are more privileged than I was when I was growing up. And if today I could get to where God has taken me to, then they could get to anywhere. The virtue that I am enjoining them to hold on to is to be ready to give, no matter how little. Givers never lack; it is the only way to the top,” he declared.

His wife, president of the NGO, Eunice Iferi Chukwuemeka, who expressed her amazement at the large gathering, also expressed joy that everybody went home with a gift in spite of the huge crowd.

“My message is that we just need to replicate the love of God to fellow human beings. Giving is a part of life. Some people have so much, yet they don’t know how to give out. During the pandemic, the foundation gave out the sum of N2,000 each to over 1,800 Nigerians. There is poverty in the land and all we need to do is to give out. Reach out and do a little for others that don’t have. Life is happier that way,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to Mr. Gbenga Adedeji, the councillor of Wasimi community in Onigbongbo, and the ward chairman for their efforts at making the event a success.

Adedeji, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the NGO for the kindness showered to his community.