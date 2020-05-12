Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A non-governmental organisation in Ebonyi State, Golden-Julius Foundation (GJF), has distributed over 2,000 bags of rice and other food items worth millions of naira to the indigent and less privileged people of Nguzu and Ebiri communities in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

The foundation also distributed over 3,000 pieces of face masks and sanitizers to the people to protect them from the spread of coronavirus.

Speaking during the house-to-house distribution, the foundation Founder, Julius Orji, regretted that COVID-19 pandemic has destroyed the sources of livelihood of many Nigerians and worsened the poverty condition of the people, stressing that there was urgent need to assist the poor and the less privileged in every neighbourhood.

Orji, who was represented by the former vice chairman of Afikpo South local government area, Okoroafor Ugwuocha, said the foundation was moved by the level of hunger and sundry challenges being faced by the people because of the various restrictions imposed by the government to prevent spread of the virus in the state.