From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A humanitarian organisation, Maikoli Foundation, has donated 2,000 moringa seedlings to Sokoto State Zakat & Waqf (Endowment) Commission.

Chairman of the foundation Altine Shehu Kajiji said the donation is to complement the Commission’s efforts in the promotion of trees for the Waqf initiative in Nigeria’s northern states and beyond.

He also said the gesture was deliberately timed to coincide with the annual World Humanitarian Day being which was observed on August 17.

He expressed deep appreciation to the Commission’s Executive Chairman, Malam Muhammad Lawal Maidoki, whom he described as very inspirational and instrumental to the establishment of farm.

Earlier in his remarks, the chairman of the Commission praised the foresight of the foundation’s founder for the donation, saying the gesture was a first of its kind receiving by the Commission.

Maidoki assured of his readiness to welcome any organisation seeking similar collaboration in boosting the culture of tree waqf in the state.

He indicated that the two thousand moringa seedlings would be planted in districts across the state as a Waqf gesture.