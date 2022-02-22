Elizabeth Osayande Foundation, a Non Governmental Organization, will donate books, and other writing materials to pupils of Divine Wisdom Nursery and Primary School, House on Lagoon, Makoko Water Front, Yaba, Lagos on Thursday February 24, 2022.

The donation is coming after the story of a 23 years old young man that provided tuition-free education to 147 pupils in Makoko.

This is part of series of events to mark the one year anniversary of the foundation.

The NGO, formerly known as We Rise Foundation, was birthed last year, to celebrate ace Journalist, Elizabeth Osayande birthday, by reaching out to the underprivileged communities, especially women and children.

According to the founder: ” The whole aim of setting up this foundation for me is to give back to the community. I and my siblings grew in a place you could describe as a semi-slum, Orile Sari Iganmu , and we were not limited due to the education and empowerment we got. We believe that with the right education and exposure, children from underserved communities can become great, have dreams and fulfil them.

” So, our mandate is to empower underserved communities, in order to meet immediate needs; give them a voice and tools to contribute to the wellbeing of the society. It is our believe that by helping each other, we all rise. ” Osayande said.