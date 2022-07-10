The Ini Ememobong Foundation has donated a new church building to Awa Iman community in Onna Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, where Gov. Udom Emmanuel hails from.

Ini Ememobong, Progenitor of the Foundation and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, handed over the worship building constructed by the Foundation to Church of Christ at Awa Iman in Onna LGA on Sunday.

He said the building project was undertaken to provide a befitting place where Christians would gather to worship God.

The Commissioner also called on indigenes of Akwa Ibom to intensify prayers for Emmanuel especially as his administration begins to countdown to May 29, 2023.

Ememobong added that the project was an altar where supplications and thanksgiving would also be offered to God.

He thanked God for His benevolence upon the life of the governor, and many other Christian faithfuls who had made sacrifices by upholding Emmanuel in their prayers.

“As a ‘son’ who has benefitted from the fatherly disposition of the governor, there was no better imprint to honour his ‘father’ than donating the Lord’s temple in his hometown, Awa Iman,” he said.

He said that more importantly, inaugurating the building a day to the Emmanuel’s birthday anniversary on Monday, July, 11.

The Chancellor of the foundation, Mr Bassey Esan, said the features and fittings of the building included a Minister’s office, a vestry, new chairs and a brand new 5kva generator set, which would provide electricity during church meetings.

Esan described the building as an awesome place for worshippers, adding that the charity foundation would continue to identify and execute humanitarian projects for the benefit of the society.

In his remarks, the project architect and designer, Iniobong Abidiak, said the project was designed to meet contemporary standard in construction and in interior fittings.

He said, though the execution period of six weeks was short thus challenging, he was grateful for the opportunity given him by the foundation to contribute to the growth and development of the church.

The pastor in-charge, Mr Ayan Umana, expressed appreciation to the commissioner for his numerous supports toward the church and the society especially the needy.

A member of the church, Mr Mfon Godwin, expressed happiness over the building and said it would be more conducive for all the members to gather and hold hitch-free church services to the glory of God.

The highpoint of the event was prayers for Gov. Emmanuel as he marks his birthday on July 11.

There was also presentation of awards by the leadership of the Church of Christ to Ememobong, in recognition of his commitment and contributions to the growth of the church and the society. (NAN)