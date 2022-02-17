In a bid to improve the people’s health, the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation has again donated easy-to-use intervention drugs worth N11 million across five core federal referral health centres and hospitals in Anambra State.

After the donation that took place on February 8 and 9, the benefiting centres from the large heart of the foundation were in Ekwusigo, Nnewi and Idemili North Local Government Area (LGAs).

The drugs consisted of cartons of azithromycin, tamsulosin, omeprazole delayed-release capsule, Simvastatin, Atorvastatin calcium, disinfectants and hand sanitizers.

Receiving the Items, the administrator of the Iyienu Mission Hospital, Rev. Canon Okwuchukwu commended the foundation for her giant strides in humanitarian services, adding that their programmes and projects have touched millions of lives in several ways. He assured that the drugs would be administered judiciously to enable more people boost their health status.

On behalf of the Bishop of the Niger, who is the proprietor of the Iyienu Mission Hospital, Dr. Owen Nwokolo, the administrator commended Sir Emeka Okwuosa for his lofty backups to the Anglican Communion programmes and projects.

Earlier, the general manager of the foundation, Amanda Obidike urged the Iyienu Hospital management and the other federal referral health centres to ensure the drugs were administered free of charge. She also intimated the management that arrangements have been completed for the commissioning of the foundation’s multi-dimensional specialist hospital at Oraifite, named Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital.

The health centres that received the drugs included, the Oraifite Referral Health Centre, Ozubulu Referral Health Centre, Ihembosi Referral Health Centre, Akwudo Nnewi Diocesan Hospital and Iyienu Mission Hospital, Ogidi. The drugs were received at the various places by the officers in charge of the health facilities.

At the Akwudo Nnewi Diocesan Hospital, the foundation was received by the administrator Ven. Emeka Igwilo and his team, who described Okwuosa as a special gift to humanity. The beneficiaries prayed to God to grant him His grace, favour, good health and longevity.