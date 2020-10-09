Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A Non- Governmental Organisation, House of Ramah Foundation has donated school uniforms,text and exercise books to pupils of Local Government Primary School and Oore -Ofe Primary School in Egbe-Idimu, Lagos state.

The convener of the foundation, Risikat Adeola Adisa while presenting the gifts, to the schools, said she observed that some parents are faced with hardship, especially with the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic which has affected the source of their income and living condition.

Adisa explained that the foundation thought of what to do to ease the pressure on parents and decided to make the donations to impact on the pupils of Egbe-Idimu community school.

She revealed that the gesture was about putting a little change and smiles on the faces of the pupils and support education with the intervention,starting from the grassroots that have suffered neglect for so long.

‘”The foundation have in the past provided exercise books, textbooks and uniforms for pupils in some South-West states, since it inception six years ago.

She said the empowerment programme,which has taken her round schools in the area was meant to promote reading culture among school children.

She admonished the school pupils to obey their parents, teachers and constituted authorities.

”The distribution of the uniforms and books to the school children is to boost school enrolment in the area and also to reduce the burden of parents,who find it difficult in purchasing education materials like uniforms and books for their children.

She explained that the gesture was born out of her desire to increase school enrolment among children in the area and for the overall development of the country.

Adisa added that supporting children at their formative years has the potential of making them great politicians, entrepreneaurs, captains of industry and outstanding professionals.

She affirmed that any investment on children would also benefit the family, community and the larger society.

Explaining the rationale for the gesture, Adisa stated that the foundation was moved when they visited the school and saw pupils with worn out uniforms and they decided to distribute to them because of the condition they saw during their visit.

The Education Supervisor, Mr. Gbenga Olukeye commended the foundation for distributing the materials to support education in the area.

Olukeye expressed joy at the kind gesture by the foundation, stressing that it had put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in the community.

He was glad that the foundation was worried by the declining in education standards in the country arising from inadequate research and reading materials for pupils and decided to take a bold step to address the inadequacy.

Olukeye said there was need for pupils to pay more attention to reading not just for them to pass examinations but also to acquire requisite knowledge to help in developing the country.

Head teacher Local Government Primary School. Mrs. V.O Hounsinon expressed gratitude to the foundation for distributing the educational items to the pupils and pray that God will enriched their purse.