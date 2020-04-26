Lawrence Enyoghasu, Lagos

A Lagos State based foundation, Korion Foundation, has donated about 200 face masks, 100 hand sanitisers and food items to about 250 widows and children in Lamgbasa Community, Ajah, Lagos State.

According to the founder of the foundation, Kosi Onodugo, the event tagged ‘Feed the Widow in COVID-19’ is to encourage and support the efforts of the state government in fighting the global pandemic.

The beauty professional added that she could not overlook the cry of the widow at her gates.

In her words: “We engaged in the event because I saw how poor widows were begging for help, they were crying for foodstuffs. They are pleading that their children are falling sick due to hunger. Most of them complained and wailed that the lockdown has affected their income. And they are not able to provide food for their families any more.”

She added that since the lockdown started “we have been feeding the people every weekend. We have been given out 100 bags of raw food items to local communities,” she stated.

Rice, yam, garri, beans, spaghetti, tinned tomatoes, oil, Maggi, salt, and juices were donated as food items.

Korion Foundation is known for helping women, widows and children and has intensified efforts to make sure poor local communities and each family get at least a package of foodstuffs.

When Sunday Sun interviewed some of the widows, they alleged that the state and local government have abandoned them since the breakout of the coronavirus.

A leader of the widows, Iya Taju said: “Without the weekly help of Kosi Onodugo, some of us would have died of hunger and sickness.”