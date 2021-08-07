The Gideon and Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation has donated food items to victims of attacks in Miango Chiefdom, Bassa Local

Government Area of Plateau.

Presenting the items on Friday in Miango, Dr Gideon Para-Mallam, the foundation President, said that the gesture aimed at cushioning the hardships being experienced by the victims.

He said that the gesture was also to show solidarity and love to the affected people.

“The people of this community have suffered lack of peace for a very long time. They have experienced a series of attacks that led to loss of lives and property.

“The attacks have also brought hardships and hunger on the people; they can’t to go their farms anymore.

“This is what informed this gesture, to show solidarity and love to the people.

“We have been praying for them, but this is also the time to support them with these token to enable them to live comfortably.

“Although we preach peace, it is difficult for people to listen to you when they are hungry, naked and don’t have shelter,” he said.

Para-Mallam thanked his friends within and outside the country who supported the foundation with funds to enable it to make the donation.

He called on other spirited individuals and organisations to aid the affected people.

Receiving the items on behalf of the victims, Rev. Ronku Aka, the Brra Nggwe Rigwe and Acting Chairman of Bassa Traditional Council, thanked the foundation for the gesture.

The monarch, who decried the hardship his people were passing through as a result of insecurity, said his chiefdom has been under siege.

He revealed that 30,000 people have been displaced, 70 killed and 54 severely injured.

He added that the criminals razed down many houses, destroyed farmlands and looted property worth millions of naira.

“I am very happy because this foundation that has always supported us in our time of need is here again today.

“People are displaced; they don’t have where to put their heads because their houses have been razed.

“Crops on farmlands are destroyed and even the ones that are ready for harvest are being harvested in the night by the criminals.

“We are in a dilemma and we hope all these will come to pass soon so that my people will have peace again,” he said

Aka urged government at all levels to intensify efforts toward curbing the security challenges in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated included bags of rice, maize and beans. (NAN)

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.