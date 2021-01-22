By Job Osazuwa

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), David Folaranmi Foundation, has donated foodstuff and other items to three orphanage homes in Enugu State.

The donation to the indigent residents, as gathered, was made to help cushion the effects of the daunting effects of the economic meltdown, which is further being aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Its founder, Mr David Folaranmi, said his foundation decided to undertake the project to help in ensuring that the vulnerable and less privileged were taken care of to a reasonable extent.

He said that there was no way the government alone could cater to all the needs of the downtrodden in the society. He, therefore, called on well-meaning Nigerians to contribute their own quota so that the society would become a better place for all to live in.

“Our organisation is one that seeks to put smiles on the faces of people by providing basic necessities of life. As such we embarked on a festive outreach with the theme “A Christmas to Remember.”

“This event saw a team from the foundation visiting three orphanages in Enugu with gifts of assorted food items, clothing, toiletries, medical supplies, toys, and Christmas cake. We also donated a cash gift of N100,000 to one of the homes (Mother Theresa) that benefitted from the largesse,” he said.

A nurse at one of the orphanages, simply known as Mary, while receiving the items, thanked the foundation for its generosity. She said that the home would forever remain grateful for the gifts.

While giving his closing remarks, Folaranmi expressed the belief that, if everyone embraced the spirit of love, more lives would be the better for it. He stated that God would not come down from heaven to help people in need.

The founder thanked his long-time friend, Mr Kenneth Nwokike, whom he described as a keen supporter of the foundation. He stated that his bosom friend was also instrumental to the success of the December 2020 outreach.

Folaranmi also commended Mrs Olori Ranti Ajayi for her mentorship in anything pertaining to charity.

He said that the foundation has been able to record successes in different areas as a result of people around him who have contributed selflessly both in cash and in kind.

Folaranmi stated that the second phase of the “Christmas to remember” project saw the foundation giving out a cash gift of N10, 000 to 20 widows.

He pledged to do more in 2021by giving a helping hand to the needy, especially in the areas of health and wellbeing and education sectors.

The orphanages that benefitted from the outreach were Children’s Home, Mother Theresa’s Motherless Babies Home and Divine Mercy Orphanage Home, all in Enugu.

“Our foundation takes care of delinquents with severe cases of drug abuse. Also, we reach out to the homeless by providing succour in the best way that we can. In this pandemic period, a lot of businesses are having financial difficulty and a lot of people are hungry and need something to eat. This is the best time to give. The little food could go a long way to change a lifestyle.

“We hope to do more when the resources are available,” he pledged.