From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ojo Olugbenga Abraham Foundation has donated a 25 million naira ultra modern library building to Ilogbo High School, Ilogbo-Ekiti in Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Speaking at the unveiling of the library which held at the weekend,

the Executive Director of the Foundation, Dr. Samuel Fasanmi, highlighted the features of the library to include expansive reading space, six toilets, books shelves, quiet study area and a beautiful lawn. “The library is going to be the best in the whole of South West”, he explained.

The Foundation also awarded full scholarship to two indigent students of the town to acquire university education.

The awardees are : Osalope Jumoke Elizabeth and Samuel Olamide Olalekan. The scholarship which covers all expenses and fees, will run for four years for the students who just gained admission into Federal University Gashua, Yobe State.

Fasanmi noted that the Foundation has been making efforts in affecting the lives of Ekiti youths by assisting them in achieving their educational goals.

“Our population is basically Ekiti youths. We are focusing on Ido/Osi, Ilejemeje, and Moba Local Government Areas. You will recall that we gave out Fifty thousand naira each to twenty students from the three Local Government Areas in August, 2020. We are expanding our scope by offering full scholarship to some selected students from these LGAs”, Fasanmi explained.

In his remarks, the Founder and Chairman of the Foundation, Barr. Ojo Olugbenga Abraham, reiterated his commitment in giving back to the society, and in helping the less privileged individuals in actualizing their dreams.

Abraham, a London-based lawyer, disclosed that he has consistently been offering support to students and other categories of people in Ekiti especially Ido/Osi, Ilejemeje and Moba Local Government Areas of the state.

The awardees who expressed their joy, thanked the sponsor for counting them worthy for the awards. They also promised to meet up with conditions of sustaining the awards.

On his part, the President of Ilogbo High School Alumni Association, Mr. Ayodele Borisade, thanked the founder and philanthropist for his unique vision in giving back to his alma mater, promised the support of the Association in ensuring that the Library Project becomes a reality.

The principal of Ilogbo High School, Mr. Olaiya Samuel praised the Chairman and Ilogbo High School Alumni Association for the various projects they are doing for the school. He promised to ensure the projects are maintained and used productively for the benefits of the students.