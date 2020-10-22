Henry Uche

Investment banking expert and founder, Dominic Joshua Foundation, Dominic Joshua, has announced a donation of 500-thousand naira to offset medical bills for victims of the Lekki Toll shoot out.

In a statement delivered by its Head of media relations, Previous Ukeje,

The foundation said the gesture was

in line with its philosophy of helping people and that it was a time when the founder could not ignore citizens who were brutalised and shot at for taking to the streets to ask for their rights.

The cash was given to organisations at the front line of the nationwide protest. According to him, “We at Dominic Joshua Foundation have put together a total sum of N500,000 to support two organisations championing the EndSARS campaign.

He said the money was meant for paying medical bills, as well as for other supplies which they would need to fully recover from what he described as an unfortunate event that should never have happened.

“As the founder of Dominic Joshua Foundation, an organization focused on philanthropic outreaches, I am giving N500,000 to at least handle some medical bills and food supplies in these trying times” he said.

“The identified organisations when contacted verified receiving the money to support the medical needs of the young protesters injured across the country.

“We recall that Nigerian youths have in the past weeks, protested against the Special Anti Robbery Squad, SARS, unit of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as the ills that have subsisted in the present day government.

“We also recall the sad incident of violence that was reported at the lekki toll gate on tuesday after the announcement of state wide curfew by the Lagos state government.”

