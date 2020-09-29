Lukman Olabiyi

The Chief Diana Chen Foundation has donated five Dongfeng fully-equipped security operational trucks to various sub-security agencies of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund including the Rapid Response Squad (RRS).

Other agencies that benefited from the gesture are: Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC) and the State Task force. The gifts were presented Thursday at the CIG Motor Assembling plant, Ojota

The Foundation established a few years ago by Chief Diana Chen, has been active and committed to assisting security agencies with its resources within Lagos State. In the peak of government battle against COVID-19, the foundation partnered with the state government by providing logistics and relieve materials.

The foundation was among the first to provide and assist the security agencies with logistics during the fight against pandemic.

The foundation assisted with 50,000 face masks, ambulance and N20 million.

During the event, the Commercial General Manger of CIG Motors and the representative of Chief Diana Chen, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, emphasised that the intention of the foundation was to support the youth and government in different areas.

He said: “The donation is an expression of the foundation’s deep desire to support government’s vision.