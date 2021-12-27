As part of its effort to boost the wellbeing of the less privilege, True Care Foundation visited three homes in Lagos with gifts for inmates in line with the spirit of Christmas.

The first visit was to Beth Torrey Home for Mentally Challenged and Handicapped Children in Amuwo- Odofin where they donated different types of food items, toiletries, face-masks and sanitary wares, among others.

The foundation also visited Spinal Cord Injury Association and Maternal and Child Centre, Festac, where they cleared the bills of some indigent women who could not pay their hospital bills.

President of the foundation, Austin Njoku, said the essence of the visit was to provide assistance to the needy to enable them celebrate Christmas with others.

“As people are preparing for Christmas, it is pertinent to add a little quota to people that don’t have so that they can celebrate with others,” he said.