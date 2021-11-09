By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Touching Lives Awareness Initiative (TLAI) recently gave out free school uniforms, interactive boards and other learning materials to 200 primary school pupils of Ansar-Ud-Deen Nursery/Primary School, Ado-Soba in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The project tagged “Kit up to school 2021”, also saw the foundation donate nine interactive boards to the school.

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .

The convener of the initiative, Mrs. Rachael Ozokwelu, said the organization have been involved in humanitarian donation to the less privileged of the society within the community. But it was the first time they are impacting on a school.

Ozokwelu said she saw some of the school pupils with tattered uniform and were unkempt. She was moved by their appearance and had to embark on the kit up project for the school.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

“My team and I visited the school and made some enquires before the donation. As a foundation, we promised to provide free school uniforms to other schools in the communities.

‘’We intend to do more and believe the benefitting pupils would performance well in their academic and occupy leadership position in the country.’’

Patron of the organization, Mr. Daniel Ozokwelu, said they discovered that the school lack learning facilities and the pitiable appearance of the pupils, who wore tattered uniform, ‘’so we had to show them love and kindness as this little gesture will boost their emotional and sound mind.’’

Ozokwelu added ‘’You can see the little girl crying and her show of gratitude truly touched my heart. We will continue to give back to the society by God’s grace.’’

He advised government to show interest in the education of children and also the environment where they learn. He acknowledged that it is parents’ responsibility to provide learning materials but government must understand that the hardship has made it difficult for them to cater for the education of their children.’’

The head teacher of the school, Mrs. Tomilola Ademeso, expressed gratitude to the organization for donating the interactive boards to the school and 200 uniforms to the pupils, noting ‘’it has left a good impression in the memory of the school management and pupils.

She urged the NGO to remember AUD pupils when the foundation concludes plans to reach out to indigent kids in the community.

The Head of Social Mobilization Section, Local Government Education Authority, Olaide Adesina, commended the foundation for coming with the project to assist parents by providing uniforms and other educational aid to their kids.

Adesina said the gesture will make the kids to stay in school and put in their best. He explained that the Lagos State government has continued to harp on qualitative education and are working hard to upgrade as well as equip schools in Lagos.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .