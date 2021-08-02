A non-governmental organisation (NGO), DAO Garden of Love Charity Foundation, at the weekend donated 20 wheelchairs and 10 crutches to Army Command and NAOWA hospital, Abuja

Founder and Director of the Foundation, Mrs Dorcas Owei, said she made the donation due to her passion to assist the less privileged and her love for the army.

During the presentation, Owei called on Nigerians to always look for opportunities to asist the military who are on daily basis ensuring the security of the territorial integrity and boundaries of our nation. She commended the federal government for doing so much for the military but urged it to do more by improving the welfare of its personnel.

Said Owei: “The initiative came about when I had an accident that broke my spine and when they did the operation and finished it, I was touched to see that others who are having the same problem with me may need help, so I decided with my team to open up this kind of foundation.

“I chose army command and NAOWA hospital Abuja, because I have passion for what they do and I am giving out 20 wheelchairs and 10 crutches.”

On plans for the foundation, Owei said she would get a home for the vulnerable ones where she would register with other organisations and make living better for them.

Receiving the donations, Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Major General Ikechukwu Okeke (retd), appreciated DAO Garden of Love Charity Foundation for finding them deserving of the donaion. He used the opportunity to reel out all that the hospital has done since it was established by wife of former Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Umma Kaslum Tukur Buratai.

General Okeke assured that the donation would get to target beneficiaries.

