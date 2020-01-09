A non-governmental organisation, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande (CBA) Foundation, has empowered over 100 widows in Anambra State. The event, which was held recently, witnessed widows, numbering over 100 being empowered with cash for their small businesses while others got funds for their children’s education, together gift items.

Speaking at the event, the founder of the NGO, Chinwe Bode-Akinwande, said the basis for starting the foundation is driven from the need to impact the lives of women who might have lost hope.

“We give hope to the hopeless. We are driven to support under-privileged widows in having a positive outlook in life, despite the problems they experience by losing their loved ones, mostly the breadwinner of the family. “At the moment, we have over 600 authentic widows on our profile. The successes have been enormous, many women are now business owners and are able to not just fend for their family but become employers of labour. Over 40 children who had lost hope in education are back to school, through the payment of school fees as well as stationery. About 26 under-privileged widows, through our medical intervention, recovered from stroke. “CBA Foundation is a charitable organisation, as against a business venture with both having different modus operandi. We are no doubt hit by a number of challenges but remain resolute, regardless.

“About four under-privileged widows attempted suicide but after our counselling sessions, they are doing well now and running their businesses.

“We have reached out to over 3,000 underprivileged widows and over 800 children during our International Widow’s Day outreaches, since we started with food items, clothing, skill acquisition training, and financial empowerment, to some selected. We can go on and on but time won’t permit me,” she said.

Bode-Akinwande, however, added that, “we have a long term expansion plan but what matters to us at CBA Foundation is our immediate environment. This, in deed, forms the basis for expanding to our environment beyond Lagos, Ogun and Anambra which we currently cover.