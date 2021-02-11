A non-governmental organisation, Igbalaye Ayodele Foundation (IAF), has empowered not less than 100 people in Abeokuta South Local Government, Ogun State.

As part of his contribution to boost the Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) in the State, the event was held recently, to the delight of beneficiaries picked at random.

The founder of IAF Wasiu Igbalaye, in a release made available to journalists through his media adviser, Adeyemi Obadimu, said SMEs play a major role in most economies, particularly in developing countries and that they also contribute to job creation and global economic development.

Igbalaye who was represented by IAF Chairman, Kabiru Olajide, explained the rationale behind the empowerment in Abeokuta today.

‘It is not the time to play politics but to give back to the needy in olthe local government and we are given 50 barbers and 50 people who are into SMEs businesses, items given to the barbers are Clippers, after shave, Combs, brushes etc and 10 thousand naira each was given to 50 people to support their businesses,” he said.

Olajide urged beneficiaries to make use of what they were given wisely.

“I want to use this medium to advice today’s beneficiaries to make use of whatever items in cash or material things that is given to them in the best manner especially at this time that our country is facing some economic challenges. Furthermore, we promise to do more in different way of our daily endeavours, both the artisan and the traders. May Allah give is his endless support.

“I want to assure you that we will absolutely keep the good work going, we need your prayers and support in all ramifications and contributing to the growth of our people is our priority at IAF,” he added.

Meanwhile, beneficiaries from Barber Association of Nigeria expressed appreciation to the foundation.

A former President of the association in the state, Comrade Hassan Ajasa, urged Ayodele not to relent in empowering more people as God provides. He, however, thanked the foundation.