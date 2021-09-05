From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A Foundation, Owu Empowerment Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) has empowered 100 women with N2million grant to support their small scale enterprises.

The foundation also equipped 50 unemployed youths with ICT and driving skills.

Briefing journalists at the weekend in Abeokuta, on the empowerment scheme, the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the foundation, Banji Oyegbami disclosed that, the women would get N20,000 each as grant while the youths would be provided with employment.

According to Oyegbami, the foundation is a community based association established by Owu kingdom in Abeokuta to improve the standard of living of indigenes of the kingdom.

Oyegbami said the empowerment scheme is funded with donations generated from notable indigenes of the kingdom, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and others from within and outside the country.

Oyegbami disclosed that, the beneficiaries were drawn from villages, townships and districts under the control of Owu kingdom in the state.

He explained further that the foundation was committed to equipping youths and women with entrepreneurial skills to alleviate poverty in the state.

Oyegbami said, “The foundation is a platform where everybody can benefit. We are intervention agency and we believe in the overall prosperity of Owu indigenes.

“We are equipping 20 youths with ICT skills while the women will get N20,000 each as grant to support their small scale enterprises.

“We are also training 30 youths in driving, this is being done in partnership with the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE) and private driving schools.

“After the training which will last for one month, the beneficiaries will be matched with employees who need their expertise.

“We rely on donations and goodwill from indigenes of the kingdom from both within and outside the country. We have been able to raise N22 million through contributions from well meaning indigenes of the kingdom from within and outside the country.”

