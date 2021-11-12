By Sunday Ani

A non-governmental organisation, Adonai Empowerment Foundation (AEF) will, on Saturday, November 20, give N2.5 million worth of business grants to 50 women as well as distribute relief materials to over 1,500 women in Lagos.

This was disclosed by the Foundation’s Lead Director, Mo Oladapo, at a press briefing in FESTAC, Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

he said this year’s annual charity event, the 31st in the series, would focus on giving grants for micro and small businesses to women, providing medical checks and drugs for the women as well as distribution of relief materials.

Entitled: “Compassion charity event,” apart from poor widows and aged women who are the main focus of the organisation, other categories of people that would benefit include struggling market women, and orphaned children or children of the poor, as well as struggling young students/entrepreneurs.

“We have been doing it for the past 30 years. It helps us to capture all our humanitarian efforts, which is our outreach to widows, aged women, downtrodden, market women but particularly the disadvantaged women.

“We reach out to women in dire need of assistance for their businesses. We give small grants to women to boost their businesses. They are to attend a compulsory skill acquisition and also a business talk from where we will find out their business knowledge,” he said.

Founder and Executive Director, Lyne Oladapo, said the foundation had empowered over 150 women with business grants in the past.

In his remarks, Executive Coordinator, Richard Minet, said relief material as food stuff like rice, indomie noodles, and semolina; school bags for school children; clothing materials, like Ankara for the women, among others, would be given out to 1,500 families.

