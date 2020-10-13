From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Non Governmental Organization, Possibility Specialists Foundation (PSL) has trained no fewer than 500 persons in various skill acquisition programme.

The coordinator of the organization, Mr Abraham Egona who reiterated the commitment of the organization to fighting poverty and unemployment through its various empowerment programmes, said the vision of the organization was to assist Nigerians to achieve financial freedom.

The beneficiaries of the empowerment programme who were drawn from various parts of the country were trained in food and beverages production, cosmetics, paints, household products, fertilizers and different consumables

Egona who allayed the fear of Nigerians about the organization, said the organization has been existing for over 20 years without any blemish.

He said the organization is out to support government in empowering people to achieve financial freedom, self actualization, and get extra income

He said “PSL is an empowerment organization with strategic ideologies to make all those who become members achieve financial freedom. I am confident that we shall achieve our goals.

Egona said “aside various empowerment programmes of PSL, members of the association are entitled to 20 percent of their donations monthly for 15 months among other benefits. This Organization is a registered body and not a scam.”

Speaking, the Legal Adviser to the foundation, Mrs Theresa Obi affirmed that PSL is a charity foundation with transparent agenda.

“This foundation is sent to Nigeria through Father Abraham Egona. Being a legal adviser, I made sure that the foundation is well registered with government, this is a very sincere empowerment platform which Nigerians need to know about, free from selfish political and religious interest,” she said.