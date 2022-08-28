(NAN)

Free Light of Nigerian Youth Foundation (FLONY), an NGO, has empowered 500 youths in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara on different skills, to make them financially independent and self employed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the skills learned were Computer, Baking and Decorations, Soap and Air freshener making, Face Makeup designs, throw pillows and duvet making.

The Founder of FLONY, Hajiya Farida Musa-Jauro, made the presentation of certificates and different equipment to the beneficiaries on Saturday in Offa.

She said that the foundation has a strong commitment towards contributing to national and regional efforts to address the challenging issues of poverty.

The founder said that the organisation aimed at helping orphans, illiterates and children to reduce the rate of poverty to the bearest minimum in the society, also to prevent actions that threaten the country’s peace.

Musa-Jauro revealed that the foundation had brought new perspectives and critical insights into the current state-based and non-state intervention efforts to resolving challenges.

“We have began and will continue to mobilise private and public sectors’ interventions through advocacy and encourage youths to volunteer their intellectual and physical energies towards solving problems in the society.

“The sole aim of the foundation is to empower Nigerians and other countries, irrespective of distance and nationalities.

“We started in 2019 and have trained more than 14,540 youths within and outside the country, like Ghana, Niger Republic, Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto and Kwara,” she said.

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi-Esuwoye II, thanked the foundation for empowering 500 people within and outside the town.

Olofa, who was represented by his Principal Private Secretary, Mr Azeez Kadri, called on all the beneficiaries to maximise the opportunity given to them in training and make judicious use of the equipment.

He urged them to share the knowledge gained with other people around them and be an employer of labour.

Also present at the occasion was Mr Ayo Ogunwole, Chairman of Offa Development Union (ODU), and Alhaja Sherifat Jato, Social Director of ODU, who presented certificates of training to all the beneficiaries.

Amb. Olasunkanmi Kolawole, the National Director of Programme of the foundation, appreciated the kind gesture towards the eradication of poverty in Nigeria.

Kolawole called on philanthropists to emulate the foundation to better the economic lives of Nigerians.