An NGO, Sylvester Ogbolu Humanitarian Foundation (SOHF) has launched a scheme that would boost the skills of 40 Delta State youths in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

According to its founder, Sylvester Ogbolu, through an ICT capacity building programme, the foundation targets improving the standard and quality of living of the youths who were drawn from Ubulu clan and neighbouring communities of Aniocha South Local Government Area (LGA).

Ogbolu said the non-for-profit humanitarian and charitable organisation was established to provide assistance to those suffering from social deprivation.

He said beneficiaries were inducted yesterday and selected from Abuedo, Agbonta, Akwu, Akpama, Enugu-Iyi, Idumubo, Idumu – Osume, Idumu Ishonor, Isho, Ogbe – Etiti and Onicha Okpe, Onije, Onicha Ukwu, Ogbeani, Ogbe-ego, Udo, Ugbah and Aniagbala communities.

The foundation said it wrote to the traditional rulers of the various communities, including the Obi of Ubulu Uku, Obi Noel Chukwuka Akaeze 1 on their plans and the need to ensure that beneficiaries cut across the various Ogbes that make up the Kingdom.

“Caring for people is at our core, and we proactively pursue opportunities to assist those living on the fringes to help them experience a higher quality of life. We believe that philanthropy is an important part of human experience, and we work to lift up struggling communities and families by providing pathways to greater well-being and prosperity,”Ogbolu said.

He said the organisation had a team of talented and caring volunteers that work to meet the ICARE mission and provide compassionate assistance to those in need.