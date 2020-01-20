Vera Wisdom-Bassey

No fewer than 400 widows in Ojodu Berger, Lagos, are still singing joyful songs after they were recently empowered by a foundation, Life Support Foundation, an initiative of Rev. (Mrs.) Edith Mpamugo, wife of the former Lagos District Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church.

Each year, since 1999, the foundation gives gifts to widows. And this year, many gifts, including bags of rice, clothes, wrappers and cash, were given to the beneficiaries who in turn praised God and prayed for the founder, her family and those that supported her to change their lives.

The event featured praise to God and testimonies from the beneficiaries.

Mrs. Mpamugo said God gave her the vision in 1996, and she started the initiative in 1999.

Besides the gifts, a scholarship scheme was set up for children of widows. She said the empowerment programme was to ensure that children of widows do not become undesirable elements.

She also praised those that donated to the programme. She recalled that she had a surgery for fibroid, which almost cost her life some years back. She was unconscious in the operating room in the hospital.

“At that moment, I begged God to spare my life and give me a second chance. God heard me, and I vowed that I would also help those in need,” she said. She noted that she started the programme as soon as she left the hospital.

She expressed gratitude to her family members, whom she described as her greatest donors. Mpamugo also called on government to come to the aid of widows, noting that most of them need just a small amount of money to set up their own businesses and take care of their family.