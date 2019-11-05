Desirous to equipped, educate and empower girl-children, the Youths Empowerment Foundation,(YEF) has initiated “Goals” to secure the future of Nigerian girls.

The Executive Secretary of the group, in Nigeria, Mrs. Iwalola Akinkunmi said the goals programme entails the commitment to continually impact lives. “Goals included vocations and skills acquisition, academic excellence, financial freedom for the girls.

Akinkunmi stated that girl-child education simply means empowerment in all aspects of their identity.

“It is about empowering girls to let them make their own decisions,nurturing the girl-child is a way of ensuring the future against absenteeism of women from different social-political and economical spheres of the country.

She stated this during a quiz competition, organised for JSS students, with 15 public school girls from the Education District four in attendance.

Akinkunmi added that they have initiated several training packages,with the motive of empowerment. This training programme has distinguished the “Goals” girls from others that is why, we have decided to engage more of the girls in public schools, so they can impact on other girls, who has not gone through the programme.

The event programme manager, Tolulope Oshoba said intensive skills acquisition and basic business management training programme, were part of the means, to empower the girls with entrepreneurial and employability skills

Oshoba explained that every girl-child needs to know how to spend their money on needs and not wants apart from the academic training,that is why we harp on academic excellence.

A representative of Chartered Standard Bank, Joke Adun said the bank is excited to be part of a success story of the girls, adding “What they decided to do is humanitarian service through advocacy and empowerment by sponsoring a good initiative that would uplift the girl-child.

She added that with so much violence in our society currently, the girls need information that can help and keep them safe and have access to education as well as a safe environment for learning.

Meanwhile, the quiz competition kicked off with 15 schools from the education district four, Gbaja Junior Girls, Ideal Junior Girls, Onike Junior Girls, Onitolo Junior Girls, Thomas Junior Girls,Surulere,Jibowu Surulere, Wesley Junior Girls, Clegg Junior Girls, Community Junior Girls Eric Moore ,Anoka, Junior High School Adebola Baptist. Community Junior Secondary School emerged winner of the quiz competition-beating Onike Junior Girls to the second position and Ideal took third place.