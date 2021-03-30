In order to enable women pursue their ambitions in business and revive entrepreneurship, a reporter with Vanguard newspapers, Elizabeth Osayande, held a three-week vocational training session for women in Tedi community, Lagos, to celebrate her birthday, recently.

Osayande’s plan is to impact women, especially with the hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. So, she decided to use the funds for her birthday celebration for the training, as the empowerment of women is the key to transforming society.

She normally celebrated her birthday with friends every year but after she got married last year and gave birth few weeks ago, her perception about life changed.

“At every point she was helped and her understanding to life took another path to make impact, so the vision to contribute to society, no matter how little it is, came to her mind and she swung into action three weeks ago to celebrate her birthday.

One of the participants, Mercy Onwuka, said she was grateful for the craft she learnt during the three-week programme and also thanked the organizers for the opportunity, because she would set up a small business to sustain her home.

Also, the programme’s co-ordinator, convener of Impact Her Initiative (IHI), Chioma Morsi, said the training focused on craft and confectionery, then make-up artistry. Mordi encouraged the women to make good use of the skills they learnt and change their stories.

The programme achieved its aim, because not only were the women trained, they were able to replicate what they had learnt. The empowerment programme was tagged “Project Learn and Perfect a Skill.”