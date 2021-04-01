The Helper of the Helpless Foundation (THOTH) has trained 60 youths, including ladies, in various skills, ranging from fashion design, liquid soap production to disinfectant production and catering.

This was accomplished recently during the celebration of its fifth anniversary in Osogbo, Osun State.

In her welcome address, the national director of the foundation, Mrs. Funmilayo Olasehinde, said that the Osogbo-based non-governmental organisation (NGO) started the new year with renewed vigour in doing more for rural dwellers. She stated that THOTH has provided some social amenities that have alleviated the sufferings of people in the communities.

According to her, the foundation will continue to provide food items and other consumables to orphanage homes and schools in the area for the next six months.

“We have provided financial support for business start-up for women, as well as giving counsel to women with marital issues. We also collaborated with other NGOs and corporate organisations such as Ileri Oluwa Initiative, SIA, and others whose goals are to ease the suffering of the masses, by creating a sustainable source of income for women in particular.

“We were able to secure Oluwajoba’s release from the Juvenile Correctional Centre, through the family court and a pardon by the Osun State Government and he was able to get the opportunity to further his education and is currently an undergraduate at Abolarin College, Oke Ila Orangun, Osun State,” she said.

Olasehinde also commended donors, partners and volunteers who have in the last five years impacted lives positively.