By Henry Uche, Lagos

The Romeo Odey Cares Foundation has visited Infant Jesus Orphanage Home and Good Samaritan Home, both in Calabar, Cross River State, feeding over 1,000 orphans as part of its mission to cater for the most indigent members of society.

A statement delivered to Daily Sun by the Brand Manager of the Foundation, Gidyon Thompson, explained that the gesture extended to helpless children from the streets of Calabar. The foundation, owned by network marketing expert Romeo Odey, said the gesture was a way of giving back to society.

According to him, the move is part of Odey’s decision to affect humanity positively. He urged the federal and state government to step up and take responsibility for the children on the streets to avert impending doom. He added that the serial entrepreneur would launch two real estate companies and a hospitality firm in Lagos by 2021 with the aim of engaging young men and women in productive ventures to minimise idleness and reduce crime.

‘We want to put smiles on the faces of those orphans and other children in the street. It’s not their fault to be indigent; what they lack is opportunity to excel. We need to help them. I believe they are future political, religious and economic leaders of Nigeria. If we don’t treat them with care, believe you me, what we are seeing today is nothing to compare what will befall the country,’ the foundation spokesman said.

‘Meanwhile, we intend to launch two housing estates and a hotel in Lagos by 2021 and other businesses we shall establish. Of course, young people shall be engaged, it’s our contribution to national growth and development. Let every one with the wherewithal rise and do something for society in any little way, seeing that COVID-19 has brought so many people to their knees,’ he said.