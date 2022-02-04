From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Widows and underprivileged children had cause to smile recently when a philanthropist, Chief Kevin Ayogu, showered them with food, cash and scholarship awards.

Ayogu, founder of Okpokodum Foundation, awarded scholarship to university level to six children of some widows he hosted in his county home.

He said: “God who made it possible for us to see the year 2022, will see us through in all our challenges. We pray that this year will bring better prospects than last year. I do this on an annual basis to cushion the hardship among the rural populace.

“Growing up in the village those years, we saw hardship firsthand and how people struggled to feed their families. With God blessing our little efforts, it is then right that we also try to make others smile.

“I remember how people used to flock to the houses of average people in those days during Christmas in order to be given cups of rice. Today, things are changing, to the glory of God. Happiness is life and this is the way to put joy on your faces. God being on our side, we shall continue to do more.”

For other wealthy people in society, Ayogu advised them to remember the less privileged, too, even as they now assist government in providing infrastructure for communities.

He described helping widows and giving them succour without expecting anything in return as fulfilling the word of God, because they don’t have any other man to provide for them as their husband.

To ensure transparency and to choose according to most priority need, he handed over the selection process for the beneficiaries of the scholarship to the parish priest of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Ugwueze-Umuopu, Rev. Fr. Malachy Eze.

He finally commended Enugu State governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for what he described as all-inclusive development approach in the state, which he said has engendered peace, unity and prosperity for the people.

The Catholic priest, who lauded the development, thanked the benefactor for giving the widows’ children a future to look forward.

“This is the best of it all. Giving them education is the best. Our people have realised the importance of education and for him to have decided to empower his people by giving them sound education is a welcome development,” Fr. Eze said.

A stakeholder from the area whose mother hailed from the community, Onuh Cyril, described honouring mothers as the greatest legacy. He praised the Ayogu family for impacting their people in the right way.

Two of the benefiting widows, Mrs. Omeh Lovina and Christiana Olijo, expressed gratitude to the philanthropist for catering for their welfare.