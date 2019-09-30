Christopher Oji

Gregory Imafidon Foundation is set to kick out crime with a football tournament in Benin City, Edo State.

The highly rated youth soccer tournament tagged “Catch them young, kick against crime” for U-15 years-old -boys was scheduled for January 3 – 11, 2020.

The tournament will attract teams from Edo, Delta, Rivers, Cross Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Anambra, Imo, and Abia States.

Speaking on the forthcoming tournament, Mr. Imafidon said the foundation would be preaching to the young ones against crime and criminality, as many young ones, who are involved in crime were not well briefed about the dangers and consequences of crime.

Mr. Imafidon said through the football tournament, the foundation tend to catch the children young by engaging them in useful activities, so that they would become role models to others.

He said to achieve the purpose, the foundation require the assistance of the government, corporate organisations and individuals: “Donations can be made to the foundation’s account 0040494917, Unity Bank, as effort was being made to get a comfortable accommodation and transportation for the visiting teams from other states of the federation.