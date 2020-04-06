Christy Anyanwu

Residents of Awoyokun and Onipanu environs in Lagos Mainland recently benefitted from a free medical outreach in the communities.

At least 100 free medicated eyeglasses were shared after thorough eye screening by opticians and ophthalmologists.

The event was organised by Stop Hurting People Foundation, a non-governmental organisation. The programme was to give succour to the less privileged and vulnerable persons.

The premises of Winning Power Ministries International was filled with men and women, old and young who came to benefit from the programme and get free eye treatment and glasses.

Patron of the foundation and senior pastor of the church, Apostle Kenneth Chukwuemeka, said the programme was to help the needy: “A lot of people have eye issues but can’t visit the eye clinic because in most cases they don’t have money for either tests or glasses. So, they wait for too long and only go to hospital when it is too late. So, this particular outreach is to help people who can’t afford it,” he said.

“I was telling my wife, who is president of Stop Hurting People Foundation, that she should find a way that other people would be part of it because the expenditure always comes to my end. She has a heart for the less privileged. She just comes and you can see the empathy and before you know it, you are spending. But we want to reach out to others who may not be as happy as we are.”

The convener, Eunice Iferi Chukwuemeka, co-pastor, Winning Power Ministries International, was all smiles as she spoke about the event. “We give God praise for a successful eye screening and free glasses for 100 people. It was a one-day programme, which, incidentally, extended to another day because of the large turnout of people.”

Explaining why she embarked on such empowerment programme, she said: “A young lady I knew suddenly went blind. The doctor said they would have been able to avert the situation if she had come earlier. I was shocked and couldn’t sleep that night. I couldn’t come to terms with the fact that people might not be able to visit an ophthalmologist for routine checks. I, therefore, decided to embark on free eye checks for 100 people and provided eyeglasses for those who needed them. My husband, Apostle Kenneth Chukwuemeka, has been very supportive of every project of the foundation.”

She also gave kudos to a certain Facebook user, Chris Ugoesky, who saw the December outreach in one of the IDP camps and paid N38,000 into the foundation’s account. She also praised KRQ Boutique that gave the foundation T-shirts for children and some glass frames.