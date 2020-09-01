Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 500 persons have benefited from the financial support offered by the Possibility Specialist, a Non Governmental Organization (NGO) rendering assistance to the less privileged people in the society.

Leader of the organization, Mr Egona Abraham has said other items including food stuffs, electronics and cars among other things have been given to me by individuals who subscribed to the policy of the organization.

He said the organization is determined to raising people and assist them realize their dreams, adding that various humanitarian services are also rendered by the organization for the good of the masses.

He hinted that the organization engages in different schemes which provide opportunity for subscribers to enjoy various dividends, including loans and provision of basic needs.

Abraham who informed that the organization is not into ponzi nor referral scheme, maintained that the major aim of the organization was to cater for the financial needs of the less privileged in the society.

He said the organization also engages in empowerment programme to boost the living condition of its members, adding that the organization operates on high level financial intelligence and discipline.

Also, he hinted that the organization is monitored by anti graft agencies, especially the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), just as he stated that the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) certified it.

He said “our organization is registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission with presence all over Nigeria and major countries of the world. We join hands with the government in making life comfortable for the masses especially through skill acquisition trainings and empowerment offers.”