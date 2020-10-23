Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

A Sokoto based charity organization, NADIKO Helping Hands Foundation, has doled out food items, cash and medical assistance to no fewer than thirty widows in Sokoto State to assist their wellbeing.

Founder/CEO of the foundation, Mr Nnamdi Okonkwo, during handing over of the items to the beneficiaries sympathized with them for losing their beloved ones. He added that the items will assist in cushion their plights.

His words: “I want to inform you that I am an orphan and I can feel the impact of losing husband and father I established this foundation to raise hope and support for women that have found themselves in this category of life.” Nnamdi explained.

He reiterated that the foundation has no political undertone urging other individuals to key into assisting vulnerable persons in the society.

Mr Okonkwo, noted that the foundation had in previous event disbursed similar items to about ten old beneficiaries while medical bill of one of them who was critically ill was shouldered by the organization.

“Our previous engagement was with ten beneficiaries was a success, with one of them getting her medical bill paid-off in one of the hospitals. Since then, we realized that these women need more of medical attention, that is why we are including medical outreach today by giving hospital cards to the old beneficiaries who might want to seek medical attention at our designated hospital.” He further explained.

He however urged, that the token given to them is to enable them carry out petty trading they may wish to undertake for the purpose of become self-reliance.

A cross section of the beneficiaries

Speaking earlier, a Guest at the event, Evangelist Obuneze Okereke, commended the foundation for giving support to widows in the society. He however called on the well-to-do citizens to emulate the founder by reaching out to most vulnerable people in their immediate community.

A cross section of the beneficiaries in an interview thanked the founder for such gesture, saying that, both the food items and cash will go a long way in feeding their families.

An old beneficiary supported with medical assistance, cash and food items

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Rachel Nnaji, in a chat with Daily Insight further said: “I have never seen this kind of help ever since I lost my husband, may God bless the founder of this foundation and also continue to replenish his pocket.”

The beneficiaries include: Magaji Bala Mary, Uju Moses Eze, Ayodele Grace, Johnson Rebecca, Alaneme Nkiru, Mohammed Habibat, Egbo Eze, Bartholomew Omede, Nana Usman, Helen Udogwu, and Adamu Ladi

Others were Musbau Ramatu, Ifeoma Charity, Sunday Charity, Sunday Pascal Faith, Eze Ebere, Hauwa Bakomi, Blessing Julius, Umar Zuaiba, and Chiwendu Helen Ejiorfor.