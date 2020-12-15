From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A Non Governmental Organization, Possibility Specialists Foundation has given scholarship award to three primary school pupils.

The pupils were picked following their successful performances in an academic competition organized recently by the foundation.

The three pupils; Taiwo Ewaoluwa, Adeoye Taiwo and Ogunjere Olaoluwa who all hail from Ogun State we’re given #200,000, #150,000 and #100,000 respectively

The Business Development Officer of the foundation, Ghomorai Williams Epuamowei explained that accounts will be opened for the beneficiaries of the scholarship for their academic upkeep.

The winners of the scholarships were also presented with tablet worth N28,000 each while solar powered lamps were given as consolation prizes to all who participated in the competition.

The leadman of the foundation, Egona Abraham while addressing the pupils urged them to reciprocate the kind gesture of the foundation by striving for excellence in their studies, saying that the foundation would be proud to further support them in their studies if they work hard.

Egona encouraged the children to take their academics seriously and strive to achieve greater heights as the future of the country is in their hands.