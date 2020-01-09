Ayo Alonge

The joy of the thousands of indigent children that recently thronged the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, knew no bounds, as they were fed, offered free healthcare and given several gifts to take home.

In the spirit of the Yuletide, a charity organisation, Black Diamonds Support Foundation, played host to over 5,000 children from different communities in the state. The reporter gathered that the initiative was an annual affair, with the foundation boasting of over 500 volunteers and 12 full-time staff who usually assist in the facilitation of philanthropic programmes for underprivileged children across the country.

Founder/CEO of the foundation, Adefunke Adewumi, observed that: “The motivation behind this event is to remember children that are impoverished and malnourished, and celebrating the Yuletide with them. The kids are drawn from slums, where kids can hardly feed or have some of their basic needs catered for. We mobilise sponsors and volunteers through social media, word of mouth and crowdfunding. We hope to sustain the event through seeking corporate support and building on existing relationships.”

Adewunmi, on the challenges faced by the foundation when such philanthropic gestures are carried out, said such constraints are quite enormous. She added that some of them have been largely mitigated, while others are still hoped for.

Her words: “I must confess to you, the challenges we face organising such programmes are quite enormous. Chief among the challenges is raising the needed funds. We also have loads of impunity from communities.

“In the next five years, we hope to have achieved a whole lot. We would have owned our empowerment and shelter community. We would have created 15 more zones across the country, as well as used vocational empowerment to create industrial support in creating wealth and boosting the economy.

“By and large, the event would not have been a success if the foundation hadn’t enjoyed the goodwill of some distinguished sponsors, including the Lagos State Government, which allowed us to use the stadium.”

Hundreds of children with autism and Down syndrome were given special attention at the event. Even as the beneficiaries were fed, all kinds of minor paediatric ailments were also attended to, just as the medical experts on hand gave drugs to those treated. Gifs, including schoolbags and stationery, were given to the children, who couldn’t help expressing their excitement.

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme, Rokibat Lawal, thanked the organisers. She charged them never to relent in their efforts at making the children of the poor have a taste of the sunny side of life.

“I want to say a big thank you to the organisers. Many of us came here and have benefitted from the kindness of the foundation. I came with my mum and my siblings. I came the first time too. I got a schoolbag that I still use till today. I am expecting more from them. I have also collected drugs for cough and catarrh because I came here feeling very ill,” Lawal said.