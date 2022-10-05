From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Gobir Organisation Foundation (GOF) has decried the high rate of poverty in Kwara and the country at large while rolling out a N150 million worth of empowerment package on Wednesday.

GOF has as its chairman Waziri Yakubu Gobir, a politician and philanthropist who is running for governor in 2023 under the banner of the Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Speaking on the empowerment programme, however, General Manager of GOF, Bolu George, said that its latest rollout of the poverty alleviation programme billed to last three months has demonstrated in practical terms how severe suffering is in the land.

“In the last couple of days we opened this programme which will last three months, we get not less than I, 500 registrants from all parts of Kwara State, each with different challenges created by the level of poverty in the land,” he said.

According to him, GOF is prepared to dole out as much as N1.5 million every day for the next three months.

Explaining further, George said that interested members of the public are required to put down their names phone numbers and addresses and the purposes for which the money is meant.

“We sit back assess their request and call them via three different radio stations in the state.

“Our empowerment programme used to come in form of loans given without interest.

“But we giving out this assistance free because we have discovered that people are really suffering,” he said.