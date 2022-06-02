By Vivian Onyebukwa

The Ayinke-Ade Foundation, on Tuesday officially launched the borehole water system it built for the Ratibi Muslim Basic Primary School in Ibadan, Oyo State, and splashed bountiful welfare and educational materials/packages for the pupils of the school.

Project Coordinator of the Non-Governmental Organisation, Ibrahim Faleti, told newsmen that the NGO’s founder, Alhaja Taofikat Ayinke Bello Atiko, is dedicated to selfless service to humanity with special consideration for the less privileged.

While presenting the packages, she particularly expressed concern about re-equipping public facilities for the purpose of assisting the government at all levels in meeting the needs of our people, especially at the grassroots.

In her speech in which she explained the inspiration behind her humanitarian efforts, she advocated for government’s support for NGO that are making selfless efforts to make the lives of the less privileged better. “The journey towards the birth of this NGO started many years ago when l was in the woods of life. It was inspired by sad realities of my dear country, Nigeria, one of the developing nations of the global community.

As you all are aware, Nigeria is one of the unfortunate nations where abject poverty is palpable owing to harsh economic situation of the country. There are orphans, widows and many unemployed people everywhere and the population of this wretched of the earth is more than 90 percent of the population of the entire country”.

She continued by saying that the poverty in Nigeria is so palpable that more than 95 percent of the kids have been dropping out of school due to lack of funds by their parents to sponsor their education.

“This sad reality majorly informed the birth of this foundation. We have found out that in the Nigerian society, there are many who need help, owing to the palpable economic hardship and the widespread austerity in the land. Though born with a silver spoon, l have been humbled and tutored by harsh experiences of life after losing my wealthy father when l was just a teenager. I had gone through very rough and tough times in life and had realized how unfairly life could treat the helpless. Hence, l had decided that l would not allow other helpless persons to experience such hardship and thereby, made up my mind to assist helpless people and ensure that they have better and worthy life”.

Speaking further she said, “The task we have embarked on is a challenging one particularly about realizing a public spirited project such as this water project we are commissioning today”.

In view of this, she called on well meaning Nigerians to support the organization, knowing fully well that the govt alone cannot do it.

She charged the school management to cultivate the culture of maintenance for the project. “Maintenance plays a very vital role, ensuring development and growth of any nation, hence we should as a matter of necessity, cultivate this habit towards all our infrastructural projects,” he said.

