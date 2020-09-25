An non-governmental organisation (NGO), Mercy Wave Foundation, yesterday, said it will soon start hospitals and correctional facilities outreach as part of its contribution to alleviate the plight of the sick and inmates who have been unjustly incarcerated.

Its founder, Mercy Seaphora Uwakwe, said during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NGO had given palliatives to indigent people of Igbere and several communities in Bende Local Government Area in Abia State and other Nigerians.

“The foundation is embarking in another outreach in Aba correctional centre where preparations have been made to set some inmates free who are still in the prison because of non-payment of fines. This will be followed by another outreach to different hospitals in the country to pay hospital bills for some people who are held back in the hospitals because of inability to pay their bills, and so many others who cannot afford the bills required for their treatment to commence,” Uwakwe said.

She said the NGO recently provided financial support for some Small and Medium Enterprises and scholarships to students.

Uwakwe encouraged privileged individuals to give back to the society as government cannot solve the country’s problems alone