The Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation malaria eradication project is to lead other partners in the nationwide promotion and roll out of RTSS.

RTS’S is the new malaria vaccine which the World Health Organisation (WHO) recently approved for wide-use in countries.

The Federal Ministry of Health gave the approval following the foundation’s earlier offer to avail its malaria eradication platform for coordination of the national response to implement the RTSS vaccine in Nigeria.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ned Nwoko, chairman of the Foundation expressed excitement with the WHO’s approval of the widespread use in countries of RTSS, the world’s first malaria vaccine.

He expressed the readiness of his foundation to join hands with the Ministry of Health and other stakeholders through strategic partnerships to promote and implement the RTSS malaria vaccine in Nigeria.

On April 1, 2021, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation malaria eradication project submitted a proposal to the Minister of Health offering its support and requesting the Federal Ministry’s green light to lead the proposed roll out of RTSS Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP) in Nigeria.

On July 27, 2021, the minister approved the proposal for the foundation to lead in the anticipated roll-out of the RTSS vaccine in Nigeria upon approval of the vaccine by WHO.

