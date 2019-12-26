Zika Bobby

General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, at the weekend donated N150 million to 33 old people in Warri

Fufeyin, through his foundation, Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin Foundation (JOFF) set Warri agog as he played host to over 25,000 persons that thronged Mercy City: The Arena of Solutions and Power.

Tagged: ‘The Father’s Blessings’ the event was anchored by Nollywood actors, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Francis Duru alongside other top notch actors who conducted a raffle draws that saw many become car owners.

The gift items include seven exotic cars (three sport utility vehicles and four Toyota Corollas), 13 tricycles popularly called Keke, 50 pieces of 32” LED TV sets, 30 pieces of 2.5KVA generators, 15 chest freezers, 15 fridges, 500 bags of rice (50kg), 50 piece of free-to-air-decoder (MyTv), recharge cards of all networks and N1.5 million cash gift to 33 elderly men and women worth over N150 million in total to faithful partners of the ministry.

Fufeyin said the event was to show appreciation to faithful partners who sacrifice their little for the ministry so that the work of God can move forward.

“Sacrifice breaks protocol; the father’s blessings need an action which is your giving to cause a reaction of blessings we are experiencing today. No one works for God without receiving a blessing,” he said.