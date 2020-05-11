Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Wife of Kebbi State Governor Hajia Aisha Atiku Bagudu, has handed over a N12 million two sets of two-bedroom bungalows to a 60 years old blind man, Mohammed Muhammed.

Bagudu, is also the founder of Mass Literacy Programme and Almajiri Initiative (MALPAI) foundation.

Daily Sun gathered that the female children of the sighted impaired man, three wives, eight children and ten grandchildren, were being molested and abused by unknown men where they were residing in Gesse Phase 1 Housing Estate in Birnin-Kebbi.

Coordinator of the foundation, Aminu Attairu Nassarawa explained during the handing over of the two bedroom bungalows yesterday.

He added that the attention of Hajia Bagudu was drawn to the ordeal of the beneficiary through Youths Peace Initiative of Nigeria.